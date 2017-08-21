Photoshoot with Melanie Bracewell in New Zealand Fashion

Stunning Melanie Bracewell – comedian and radio personality – stars in our latest photoshoot showcasing New Zealand fashion for Spring/Summer 17, wearing nom.D, Salasai, Wynn Hamlyn, MARLE, Shh by Sadie jewellery, and Stolen Girlfriends Club. Photographed by Annupam Photography on location at Silo Park on Auckland’s waterfront. Melanie’s hair was styled by Blaze Newmarket and makeup by Benefit Ponsonby.

About Melanie Bracewell from comedy.co.nz

At only 21 years old, Melanie Bracewell has shot to success in comedy. She began in 2014 as the winner of the 7 Days Comedy Apprentice competition and continued impressing audiences to win the 2015 Raw Comedy Quest. Since then, she has been in hot demand, performing at events including Rhythm and Vines and was nominated for the “Best Newcomer” award for her first show in the 2016 Comedy Festival. When she’s not on stage, she can be found furiously trying to be funny on the internet through her popular humour blog with over 230,000 followers, meladoodle.com, or desperately trying to get her jokes down to 140 characters for her Twitter profile, @meladoodle.

Below: Melanie wears satin pants by Stolen Girlfriends Club, sheer knit top by Wynn Hamlyn. Flower choker by Trelise Cooper.

Below: Melanie wearsFlower choker by Trelise Cooper, pink satin shorts by Stolen Girlfriends Club, sheer knit top by Wynn Hamlyn.

Below: Brown/Black Dress worn under matching longsleeve sheer jacket both by nom.D, rock crystal necklace and chain bracelet by Shh by Sadie.

Below: Blush pink dress with ruffle shoulder detailing by Salasai.

Below: Black silk printed dress with ruffle shoulder by Salasai. Skull and crossbones necklace handmade by Megan Robinson.

Below: Linen top by MARLE, pink satin shorts by Stolen Girlfriends Club.

STOCKIST INFO

nom.D, Salasai, Wynn Hamlyn, Trelise Cooper, Shh by Sadie, MARLE, and Stolen Girlfriends Club.

Hair: Blaze Hair Broadway Newmarket.

Makeup: Benefit Cosmetics 100 Ponsonby Road Auckland.

Photographed by Annupam Photography

21 August 2017

Megan Robinson