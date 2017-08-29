Rachel Mills AW18 at NZ Fashion Week

11am Tuesday 29th August 2017 on location

As we queued for the tent a red haze could be seen on the horizon. Was it a dystopian novel? A post-apocalyptic film? The glare of a million bloggers’ tired eyes? No, just the glow of lights from a creative fashion installation.

The presentation by designer Rachel Mills was a walking tour where the landmarks weren’t historic buildings and quaint gentrified districts but architectural clothing with models on plinths made from plastic piping lengths.

Just a pipe dream? Not for Rachel Mills, who has realised an accomplished collection with forward-looking knits and cotton shirts, wide-legged trousers and striped loungewear perfect for active – or inactive!- lifestyles.

Megan Robinson

