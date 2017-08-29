Fashion, NZ Fashion Week

Rachel Mills AW18 at NZ Fashion Week August 29, 2017Fashion, NZ Fashion WeekOff

Rachel Mills AW18 at NZ Fashion Week
11am Tuesday 29th August 2017 on location

As we queued for the tent a red haze could be seen on the horizon. Was it a dystopian novel? A post-apocalyptic film? The glare of a million bloggers’ tired eyes? No, just the glow of lights from a creative fashion installation.

The presentation by designer Rachel Mills was a walking tour where the landmarks weren’t historic buildings and quaint gentrified districts but architectural clothing with models on plinths made from plastic piping lengths.

Just a pipe dream? Not for Rachel Mills, who has realised an accomplished collection with forward-looking knits and cotton shirts, wide-legged trousers and striped loungewear perfect for active – or inactive!- lifestyles.

Megan Robinson
29th August 2017

Intro image from Megan Robinson Instagram @threadnz

Tags: , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 2017 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ ON MY DESK photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift travel Wellington winter womenswear