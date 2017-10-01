Saree: fashion for a modern woman

The present generation is said to be so engrossed in adapting to Western culture that they want everything in line with international fashion – so much so, that the style of dressing of younger Indian women has completely transformed. But at the same time, many are returning to a traditional look, where Indian couture is best suited. Lehengas, sarees, and suits and so on are very much on trend but with a tinge of modernity.

Wide variety of styles

Not only the domain of older women, the younger set as well are increasingly wearing sarees and the type for a wedding or even a casual party. The difference in the taste and choice is wide. Here are some of the designs favoured by the modern saree wearer.

Plain georgette saree: The love for plain sarees has been ever popular. Usually, a georgette saree with a beautiful border and an elegant blouse is used to add to the glam of the outfit. Choose the type of colour that you want and add the perfect shimmer or blouse paired with earrings to complete your look. Neon colours are also in vogue if you wish to choose a plain saree.



Net saree: Since net is that type of fabric preferred by a modern customer, and because of amazing gracefulness it provides to your ensemble, many modern women are choosing net with beautiful embellishments or a heavily embroidered blouse. The blouse is a vital component of a net saree as it is clearly visible in the net cloth. So, choose wisely and stay glamorous.

Lace saree: Lace adds to the sensuality of the outfit. The amount of lace depends on the wearer; whether to keep it on the edges or have it all over. Lace looks elegant in all colours. You can even team up a lacy blouse with a plain saree and walk the show the way you like.

Abstract printed saree: Abstract prints are in. If you are fond of wearing a saree but aren't sure whether it will appear over-dressy, you can choose an abstract print with a plain contrasting sleeveless blouse.

Half and half saree: This is a unique type of saree which has two different fabrics stitched together. The lower drape is of different cloth which may be printed or highly sequined and the upper part may contrast to the lower one which may be kept plain or that of a net.

Cut work saree: If you want a heavy saree, you can always go for a cut work saree which is heavily embellished and looks perfect for an important function.

The above designs are a must-try if you are planning to attend a friend’s wedding ceremony, heading to your farewell or freshers’ party, going for a cocktail party with your family, or just planning a party with your friends. Sarees always give a perfect look for any occasion. All you need to know is the art of draping a saree and selecting the best one for yourself.

30th September 2017

Nirdesh Singh

Guest post