Stolen Girlfriends Club ‘Safer Than Heaven’

Last night, Stolen Girlfriends Club showcased their latest collection, ‘Safer Than Heaven’, to an audience of over one thousand at an off-site location.

Constructed over four days, a giant black cube was the focal point of the scene, set amongst the backdrop of the Grey Lynn warehouse.

The ominous cube housed both a live band and the show’s models. They were concealed from the crowd until the commencement of the show, which kicked off as models violently slashed through the sheet-plastic walls with large blades.



The show was punchy but beautiful and the live dark-wave soundtrack by Dunedin band ‘Death and the Maiden’ was an ingenious atmospheric accompaniment. Stolen Girlfriends Club transformed the venue into a harmonious blend that was reminiscent of a NYC Gallery and the notorious Berghain in Berlin.

The mood was thrilling and electric, with a hum of excitement in the air that heightened as drinks were poured. Not surprisingly, no detail was too small and Stolen Girlfriends Club served up a tailor-made cocktail, a combination of Kronenbourg beer and gin, echoing the aura of the show. Catering to all, the bar also served Master of Ceremonies Rosé, and the Red Bull bar was in full swing with a concoction of Sailor Jerry spiced rum and Tito Red Bull.

Wait, should we mention the clothes…?!

The audience were transported to the 90’s, and then zapped into the future. The medley of distressed street wear and metallic leather juxtaposed feelings of nostalgia, and of looking into the future.



Never adhering to arbitrary boundaries, for Stolen Girlfriends Club the theme of androgyny was recurrent with girls wearing boy’s clothes. With the brands’ strong focus on leather-goods, it was exhilarating to see risk embraced by the design team. A standout was an oversized silver biker jacket with a detachable cobalt-blue possum fur collar.



Pinstripe suiting kept the collection aspirational yet irreverent, communicating a tribute to Punk. 90’s grunge influenced the graphics of the T-shirts, alluding to another sell-out season of tees.



The excitement of the evening was exacerbated with a surprise inclusion of an exclusive and first-look at Resort 17/18 collection pieces as well as collaboration with American 70’s band, Grateful Dead.

The flawless showmanship of Stolen Girlfriends Club was an ingenious way to showcase in-season and future collection pieces to customers and buyers, whilst maximizing engagement with media with the exciting glimpse into future collections.



LA-based Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards seamlessly styled the entire show. Their brand of styling is ultra-sexy yet strong, ensuring the girls are the boss, resulting in complete synergy with Stolen Girlfriends Club.

BEAUTY – Kiekie Stanners and the M.A.C team

HAIR – Richard Kavanagh for Redken

Review by Public Library

Photography by Annupam.com

30th August 2017