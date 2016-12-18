The Week On Thread: Episode 64

In this latest WEEK ON THREAD column, I showcase some pics of what I’ve been doing in late November 2016 around Auckland. It’s mostly a collection from my Instagram which you can follow over at www.instagram.com/threadnz to see daily updates and what’s new.

How nice was the sunshine today? My summery flatlay… navy striped bikini swimsuit by @moontideswimwear_ , towel and Sunny Life ping pong set sent courtesy of the new Tararua dips.

What a cute idea- a cardboard suitcase arrived filled with Thornton’s Chocolates flavours from around the world, and the brand you may know from the UK, is now available in New Zealand supermarkets. It got bought by Ferrero chocolates recently.

Making up some hampers of food and beauty for people in emergency housing at de Paul House in Auckland, every little bit helps. Especially at Christmas time.

Above: Just at the supermarket, getting my greens.

Above: At ‘True Sundays’ food and music afternoon events for the Aperol party at True Food & Yoga on Tamaki Drive.

Mac’s Brewhouse have released a non alcoholic soda in some very hipster looking flavours indeed. I should have really served my nachos on a slate.

Empties: things I’ve used and enjoyed…Earthwise Nourish bodywash, The Aromatherapy Co Men hair & body wash, Aspect Dr Exfol A Plus Serum and Active C serum, Trilogy Pure Plant Body Oil, Skin & Tonic body cleanse, The Body Shop strawberry body wash.

The answer to “what’s for dinner tonight?” lies within! My Food Bag has sent me the Express Bag to do the under 30 minute #myexpressbag challenge and I bring to the table a refreshing lack of culinary skills so if I can do it, anybody can! I’m not kidding.

Handmade candles ($35) and New Zealand fashion, at new boutique Facility at 51 Mackelvie Street Ponsonby stocking Beau Coops shoes, Eugenie, Wynn Hamlyn and art and furniture pieces in a lovely design space. Check it out!

Model wears Beau Coops shoes and dress by Eugenie at the Facility opening store party at 51 Mackelvie Street Ponsonby.

At Fantastic Beasts tonight. That’s me with my wand (actually chopstick) and suitcase, dressed as Tina, on the far right. Loved the movie; a visual delight with great characters and of course, some ridiculously fantastic beasts.

Had a luxurious kevin.murphy treat.me ‘hair facial’ hair treatment at Lauren Gunn’s salon COLLEEN at 466 K Road.

My incredible hair care haul from the kevin.murphy beauty Editor event where we had our hair personally assessed and treated and blow waved at COLLEEN salon. I felt so pampered and the @love_kevin_murphy products are so luxurious!

Megan Robinson

21st November 2016