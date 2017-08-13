The Week On Thread Episode 86

The Week On Thread Episode 86, this sixteenth column of 2017, I showcase some pics of highlights in photos of what I’ve been doing for the last week in late July around Auckland. It’s mostly a collection from my Instagram which you can follow over at www.instagram.com/threadnz to see daily updates and what’s new.

Good morning on this crisp but clear second Monday of the school holidays! Today’s colour inspo is tan. Cup by Kikki.k homewares, kete from Auckland Museum Shop, mens fragrance John Varvatos Artisan, MOR fragrance in Snow Gardenia, World Organic Luminizer tub and lipstick in bamboo packaging.

Shirt by Endless Rose, lipstick Avon, hair by Blaze salon.

We headed in to Takapuna for The Very Hungry Caterpillar show at Bruce Mason theatre. I totally loved it 10/10 very classy and non cringe children’s theatre.

With the gorgeous Karen Murrell at her lipstick event launching 5 new shades, including 2 metallics, entitled Princesses of the Golden Petals. Wearing flower crowns by Florienne Florist, flower arch @florienne.flowers and @mcoomey, my jacket and dress vintage.

Having fun with beauty bloggers at Jump for the Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing concealer launch.

Pretty in pink: beauty bloggers in Benefit ‘Bene-babes’ satin jackets, on today’s field trip to Jump where we got our bounce on to celebrate the launch of Boi-ing concealer.

I like making flower arrangements in china cups. If you have a few flowers, or some flower heads break off a bouquet, this is a sweet idea to make a mini arrangement to brighten up your desk.

The Thread Intern loves deliveries.

It’s the NZ premiere of Charlize Theron’s new movie, Atomic Blonde in Newmarket tonight and it sounds awesome.



Here with the lovely Tanya Abbott of L’Oréal at the annual L’Oréal Citizen Day helping at a foster kids home with gardening , painting, and art, and treating refugee women to a pamper day, in Coromandel.

On Thursday I was incredibly lucky to take part in L’Oreal Citizen Day with two hundred of their New Zealand employees and two other bloggers, on a working bee in the Coromandel helping foster kids and pampering refugee women.

With the two other bloggers at L’Oreal Citizen Day; Leah Vine of leahlovesmakeup, and Hannah Carson, of hanniecarson. Read all about our day and see the photos on threadnz here.

I baked cookies and icecream using Pics peanut butter Lewis Road Creamery ice-cream sandwiched in cookies.

At the Citta media showcase this morning viewing the new collection inspired by Tahiti. @citta is opening a cafe in their Newmarket store, and is collaborating with a chain of boutique hotels in New Zealand doing their design.

Who has read Matilda by Roald Dahl? The old book we have is a classic, and it’s now coming to the stage at The Civic in Auckland. Matilda the Musical opens 18 August to 22 October from $60 with original songs by Tim Minchin. I’m taking my daughter to opening night which will be her latest night out in life so far.

How adorable are these animal cupcakes to celebrate SPCA Cupcake Day on Monday 14th August!? You can bake treats to sell to fundraise for #SPCAcupcakeday

Cheers for the weekend pack of @invivowines Graham Norton Invivo Wines! Happy weekend and see you next week.

31st July 2017

Megan Robinson