The Week On Thread Episode 87, this seventeenth column of 2017, I showcase some pics of highlights in photos of what I’ve been doing for the last week in early August around Auckland. It’s mostly a collection from my Instagram which you can follow over at www.instagram.com/threadnz to see daily updates and what’s new.

Blush boots for the win this Spring! Perfect for in between seasons when you don’t want to wear black but it’s too cold for sandals, a neutral ankle boot is ideal. Hoxton Boot from Number One Shoes. Also available in pale grey shortly.

Today’s experiment with a front braid. Definitely not going to put any hairdressers out of business but I love playing with hair as I can get so lazy and end up doing a ponytail everyday. I’m wearing: top by Issey Miyake, dress by RUBY.

At Blaze salon Newmarket for a colour today. HAIR book by Guido Palau, key charm by nom.D, ring by Trama.

With my fabulous hairstylist and colourist, Keeley, at Blaze salon getting my blonde on.

The we’ar clothing showcase today started dancers wearing the spring summer collection set to music in I AM yoga studio in Ponsonby.

I loved the healthy food table at @wearyoga by Monday Wholefoods.

Viewing Mi Piaci and Overland Footwear new season shoes collections this morning! Big trends are maximalism is the new minimalism; with detailing such as studs, pearls, rivets and jewels on shoes. New fabrics include denim and satin, and lilac is the new blush. I’m wearing: shoes by Mi Piaci, dress by Trelise Cooper.

Isabella Anselmi shoes and bags with a print by local Whitecliffe art student Kohl who pressed native flowers to design this beautiful print.

Saturday afternoon pinot gris and a leather jacket I picked up today at the opshop at Mangawhai – which is crazy good – and subsequently cut the shoulder pads out of.

At Blaze salon Newmarket, haircolour by @keeley.swinton

With the lovely Tamara of @tvsn for brunch today. Coffee and shopping with great company… perfect Monday morning.

At today’s Nude By Nature Liquid Mineral Makeup foundation launch at The Lula Inn.

So much fun at the Nude By Nature Liquid Mineral Makeup foundation launch today for beauty media at The Lula Inn. This gorgeous girl is a former Miss India NZ, Ashika Raj, wearing nude by nature flawless collection mineral makeup.

At lunch today at Soul bar and Bistro. Soul goes L.A chic with Jon and Vinny from Los Angeles restaurant Animal.

With food blogger @juliawoolf (photobombed by Matilda Rice), fashion babe @thesleekavenue, health and fitness queen @sunnivaholt and me, professional eater, at @soulbarandbistro LA chic lunch today.

Love to support local? General Collective market has handmade crafts, yum noms, coffee, a wine bar, local fashion, and free face painting for kids. See GeneralCollective.co.nz for more details.

Incredible table settings with our names made of mirrors! At The French Cafe with Ultraceuticals for a beauty media lunch.

I love bed and I love being warm, so this wool duvet is absolutely perfect. It arrived today from Sleepyhead Sleeping Solutions which is aptly named, as I reckon sleep is the solution for many things I can’t wait to go to my toasty warm bed now.

At Colin Mathura-Jeffree’s birthday party with a Studio 54 theme – I’m in roller skates:)

