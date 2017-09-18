Fashion

The Week On Thread Episode 89 September 18, 2017FashionOff

The Week On Thread Episode 89, this nineteenth column of 2017, I showcase some pics of highlights in photos of what I’ve been doing for the past week in August around Auckland. It’s mostly a collection from my Instagram which you can follow over at www.instagram.com/threadnz to see daily updates and what’s new.

Outfit-Megan-Robinson

Off for lunch with @opponewzealand launching their exciting new phone. I’m wearing a vintage white lace dress and earrings handmade by Gemma of Ore Design NZ.

Playing with the R11 phone by OPPO which has a 20MB selfie camera and a beauty filter.

I'm wearing a vintage kimono, and my new grey leather Addison Road handbag, from TVSN available at TVSN.co.nz

Screen Shot 2017-09-12 at 1.18.31 pm

Good morning. Starting the day off right: White Tea by Bell Tea, Peer Sorensen woodware from TVSN, linen napkin Ezibuy.

Kmart living collection for August now with added helpful cats. Pictured: Oval loop basket, blue square canister, Holmen Throw, and Felicia quilt cover set.

TVSN, addison Road, handbag

I’m wearing grey dress by Karen Walker, Addison Road leather handbag from TVSN www.tvsn.co.nz

I'm loving the vintage look floral bedding for my girls room from Ezibuy Home

Off to Matilda the Musical dressed as Matilda:)

Spring is coming.

What I wore today. Photographer credit: the daughter:) Leather tassel handbag by Addison Road from TVSN, jumpsuit Boohoo, glasses Le Specs, hair bow Natalie Chan.

Megan Robinson
28th August 2017
Photos from my Instagram at www.instagram.com/threadnz/

