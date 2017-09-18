Fashion, Trendwatch

The Week On Thread Episode 90, this twentieth column of 2017, I showcase some pics of highlights in photos of what I’ve been doing for the past week in early September around Auckland. It’s the highlights of New Zealand Fashion Week 2017, and Trilogy skincare’s 15th birthday, the RNZB performance of Romeo & Juliet, all from my Instagram, which you can follow over at www.instagram.com/threadnz to see daily updates and what’s new.

Girl band spotted at silo park; The Blond Mummas mipiaci

What I wore to the opening party of NZ Fashion Week and Zambesi; a Zambesi tulle dress over a white dress and snow leopard shoes by Mi Piaci.

Backstage

Kiekie Stanners prepping models for Zambesi backstage with MAC Cosmetics team.

October-model-the-others-NZFW-Zambesi

Backstage with MAC. Model and singer October, of ‘The Others’ model agency.

zambesi-AW18

Zambesi kicked off the week as the Merecedes Benz designer.

Screen Shot 2017-08-29 at 3.07.22 pm

Rachel Mills’ installation set on plastic pipes with a futuristic vibe.

Hailwood-7974

Hailwood’s 70s femme fatales. Photo by Annupam.

Lela Jacobs

Lela Jacobs show inside the concrete towers of Silo Park.

SGC-0118

Stolen Girlfriends Club offsite show on Wednesday 30th August; ‘Safer Than Heaven’.

Huffer-2574

Models on stage at Huffer’s finale at Spark Arena on Thursday 31st August.

Kathryn Wilson-8408

Kathryn Wilson footwear’s sexy 1960s ‘air stewardesses’.

Company of Strangers

The company of Strangers runway show.

With Jing, owner and founder of Crown Cellar wines, at Smashbox at fashion weekThe gorgeous and every-stylish bloggers Nicole Ku of Nicrific, and Aki of The Sleek Avenue, at fashion week.

Fashion Instagram girls Nicole Ku of nicrific, and Aki of thesleekavenue.

My makeup thanks to Smashbox Cosmetics pop-up studio on level 3 at fashion week.

Makeup done by Smashbox, my dress by Trelise Cooper.

Pictured above: With the gorgeous sisters of @florenceandfortitude at fashion week and the sun's finally out.

With the gorgeous sisters of Florence & Fortitude, who made their outfits.

Happy 20th birthday Huffer

At Huffer’s 20th celebration ending fashion week with a bang.

Such a cute pic!! Can I please have Sam and Mel do my makeup every day!? At Smashbox cosmetics at fashion week.

Having my makeup done at Smashbox Cosmetics’ pop-up at fashion week with Sam Hart.

Enjoy this photos from NZ Fashion Week? See Day 1 highlights on Threadnz here, Day 2 highlights hereDay 3 highlights here and Day 4 highlights here.

TRILOGY 15th Birthday Celebration

Happy birthday to @trilogyproducts who celebrated 15 years of quality rosehip and botanical beauty with a party in Britomart on Friday 1st September, and we all got to take home mini cakes and also the brand new 15 year celebration facial oil.

The fabulous Anna Coddington performing at Trilogy Skincare 15th birthday party

The fabulous Anna Coddington performing at Trilogy Skincare 15th birthday party.

Romeo & Juliet

On Saturday we attended the Auckland Aotea Theatre performance of RNZB Romeo & Juliet by Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Saturday- jeans and a blazer. Outfit photo by my daughter. I'm wearing Levi's, Trelise Cooper top and Trelise Cooper blazer, Deadly Ponies handbag, Kathryn Wilson shoes. At Aotea Centre for Romeo and Juliet ballet today.

Fairy Birthday Party 

From fashion week to fairy weekend...throwing a fairy tea party in the garden, followed by crafts; making flower headbands for 8 wee girls today in the Fairy Grotto under the deck. Cake is a fairy tree house. Should be much cuteness.

Kids love the simplest pleasures. An open window became an Icecream Cafe, and they were beyond excited at being given weak tea in china teacups. "It's like we're grownups!" one exclaimed :) so cute and very charming

Megan Robinson
4th September 2017
Photos from my Instagram at www.instagram.com/threadnz/ and runway photography by www.Annupam.com

