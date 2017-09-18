The Week On Thread Episode 92

The Week On Thread Episode 92, this twenty second column of 2017, I showcase some pics of highlights in photos of what I’ve been doing for the past week in mid-September around Auckland. It’s the highlights from my Instagram, which you can follow over at www.instagram.com/threadnz to see daily updates and what’s new.

Intro image: Puzzling is good for your mind and preventing short term memory loss and using the left and right hemispheres of your brain. This stylish brand new magazine is a puzzle mag called Audrey daybook ($11.95) and this fashion designer and models puzzle has an answer that’s ‘Megan’ (for model Megan Gale) So of course I’m already a fan.

Making our own cupcakes with Cake & Co and decorating them with edible flowers, at Postie + kids clothing media showcase today in Grey Lynn. A pleasure to see so many gorgeous mums, too.

Well, hello, new Kitkat chocolate with my name on it.

Admiring the flowers at Fresh Collective today for a guided tour of the new store.

Picked up lunch today at the brand new Mt Albert Fresh Collective owned by New World, courtesy of the new supermarket, located at 1 Alberton Avenue.

Who else has ever done this to a favourite product you can’t bear to throw away to get an extra week out of it by cutting it open?

Glass of Piper at Northern Club for Yvonne Bennetti fashion show.

Models from Red 11 after the Yvonne Bennetti show at the Northern Club. Hair by Servilles and makeup by Phoenix cosmetics.

Such a nice day today. I don’t want to jinx it by saying Spring is back, but it definitely feels like it’s in the air! What I wore today; Zambesi, Trelise Cooper, Turet Kneuffermann, Issey Miyake, Miglio Jewellery, Alex Perry for Specsavers glasses.

Excellent idea for every media showing: a barman making mojitos on a Friday afternoon! At @smithandcaugheys fashion showcase.

With @62models in new season fashion at Smith and Caughey’s media showcase today. I’m wearing the new Karen Walker eyewear; models wear Calvin Klein swim and Gucci eyewear. Photo credit @vanessarehm

Loving this teriyaki chicken rice poke bowl so good and I feel healthy afterwards unlike my usual lunch of chocolate and gin. FASHION SPEAK mag by Smith & Caughey’s.

Currently eating chocolate and playing with the treats in the goodybag from Smith and Caughey’s.

Oooh. New Meadowlark jewellery and new costume jewellery line. Amber Sceats, all at @smithandcaugheys

Tea party on now at home with the children.

Gym or wine? My Saturday afternoon dilemma.

Double denim: Top by Charlotte Lane, jeans Scarlett from Echo Boutique Devonport @echo_designer_boutique. The top has straps if you prefer to wear a bra or you can fold the straps down for off-the-shoulder. The size is very loose (this is an 8) and it’s $29 @charlottelaneclothing.

Delicious and healthy brunch at The Smoothie Bowl in Takapuna. So yum. Thanks for brunch @thesmoothiebowl we’ll be back.

Megan Robinson

17th September 2017