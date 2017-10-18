The Week On Thread Episode 93

In The Week On Thread Episode 93, this twenty third column of 2017, I showcase some pics of highlights in photos of what I’ve been doing for the past week in mid to late September around Auckland. It’s the highlights from my Instagram, which you can follow over at www.instagram.com/threadnz to see daily updates and what’s new.

Intro image: coffee date at Farro with the family with my Addison Road handbag from TVSN.

Above: With Simone Anderson of Journey To Health blog, at the New Zealand Kingsman movie premiere. It was such a fun movie,and the launch party had a cowboy style or British spy dress code; ‘Suited or Booted’, and a Statesman whisky wooden bar erected in the cinema.

The lovely team at Propel Brands for today’s media showcase of MOR for Christmas.

All the food!! At Propel Brands for today’s media showcase of MOR Xmas.

These absolutely divine floral satin shoes are the result of a collaboration between a New Zealand artist and Merchant 1948 shoes, using the watercolour pressed flower paintings of artist Kohl Tyler-Dunshea. There are two exclusive fabric prints, the pink pictured, and a grey. Available at Mi Piaci and Merchant 1948 footwear stores for Spring.

Zambesi outlet store opens today at 8 Canada Street Auckland with seconds samples and older stock all heavily reduced.

Revealing the new Gaultier fragrance, Scandal, with a cabaret dancer at Northern Club today at Clarins fragrance launch.

Scandal is the latest fragrance by Jean Paul Gaultier, featuring the legs from his iconic corset bottle! To the top left you can also see the latest Prada fragrance release for men and women, in the black and burgundy bottles.

Rose wine with jewellery around its neck and goblets in a bed of roses? Yes please, Jacobs Creek.

Amazing! Marlies Dekkers lingerie at Smith and Caughey’s.

Isn’t this the cutest bra ever? It has braces as straps and you can wear underwear as outerwear with the cute straps showing. By Marlies Dekker at Smith and Caughey’s.

At an absolutely beautiful French dinner with Eau Thermale Avene and Perrier Jouët launching Avène Hydrance Cream-in Gel.

Personalised clutches from The Daily Edited with our initials in gold, thankyou @eauthermaleavenenz

A ma zing lunch at the new cafe on Akoranga Drive (next to YMCA), The Glasshouse Cafe, with chorizo beans, raw energy beetroot salad, detox raw vege juice, and beef and Korean pork sliders with handcut kumara chips.

Megan Robinson

30th September 2017