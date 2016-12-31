THE YEAR’S HIGHLIGHTS: BEST EVENTS OF 2016

I’m exceptionally lucky to get to see some of the country’s beauty launches, blogger and media events, and fashion shows, and it’s been such a busy year. Here are some of the top events and highlights of 2015 for a snapshot of some of my favourite fashion and beauty industry events in the past wee while.You’ll find the link for each one listed beside the blurb if you want to see each full article.

JANUARY

ASB tennis and a selfie with tennis superstar player, Caroline Wozniacki!

Off to Rotorua, staying at Jet Park Rotorua, and a day out with the children at Rainbow Springs animal fun park, and also thermal pools at Polynesian Spa.

Quentin Tarantino was in Auckland for the premiere of his new Western, The Hateful Eight.

Federal Street Summer Festival with SKYCITY on 22nd January.

An elegant – and very healthy – Lifestream High Tea with author and naturopath Janella Purcell in Grey Lynn.

Les Mills cycle class, THE TRIP, launches, with gaming-style audio visuals with an exercycle bike class at Newmarket.

We drive down to go camping at FESTIVAL ONE music festival which began after Parachute festival ended, and have amazing gear courtesy of Macpac.

FEBRUARY

Deadpool film premiere.

Lewis Road Creamery rose icecream launch at the historic Devonport naval barracks.

Rhiana Clarke attends Karen Walker New York fashion show for thread in NYC.

At MAC Britomart for the MAC AIDS Trust cheque presentation to Positive Women, with Kiekie and Tatum of @maccosmetics.

At the TV2 launch party of new television drama, ‘Filthy Rich’ tonight at Mantells on the Water.

Phantom of the Opera opening night red carpet at Auckland’s Civic Theatre.

WORLD on the catwalk at Britomart Fashion Session 2016. Photos by Annupam.

