Fashion, Fashion Industry

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • THE YEAR’S HIGHLIGHTS: BEST EVENTS OF 2016

THE YEAR’S HIGHLIGHTS: BEST EVENTS OF 2016 December 31, 2016Fashion, Fashion IndustryOff

I’m exceptionally lucky to get to see some of the country’s beauty launches, blogger and media events, and fashion shows, and it’s been such a busy year. Here are some of the top events and highlights of 2015 for a snapshot of some of my favourite fashion and beauty industry events in the past wee while.You’ll find the link for each one listed beside the blurb if you want to see each full article.

The year’s highlights: Best events of 2016

JANUARY

ASB tennis and a selfie with tennis superstar player, Caroline Wozniacki!

ASB_tennis-kapiti-icecream-NZ Caroline Wozniacki

Off to Rotorua, staying at Jet Park Rotorua, and a day out with the children at Rainbow Springs animal fun park, and also thermal pools at Polynesian Spa.

jetpark-hotel-rotorua RAINBOW SPRINGS polynesian-spa

Quentin Tarantino was in Auckland for the premiere of his new Western, The Hateful Eight.

Quentin Tarantino

Federal Street Summer Festival with SKYCITY on 22nd January.

New York Cheesecake and Pumpkin Pie at Federal Street Deli. New York Cheesecake and Pumpkin Pie at Federal Street Deli.

An elegant – and very healthy – Lifestream High Tea with author and naturopath Janella Purcell in Grey Lynn.

lifestream-launch-2016 megan-lifestream-parasol

Les Mills cycle class, THE TRIP, launches, with gaming-style audio visuals with an exercycle bike class at Newmarket.

the-trip-les-mills

We drive down to go camping at FESTIVAL ONE music festival which began after Parachute festival ended, and have amazing gear courtesy of Macpac.

Festival-One-2016-polkadots macpac  fare-thee-well

FEBRUARY

megan-Deadpool-NZ

Deadpool film premiere.

artisan rose icecream bar

Lewis Road Creamery rose icecream launch at the historic Devonport naval barracks.

Rhiana-Clarke-Kasey-and-Co

Rhiana Clarke attends Karen Walker New York fashion show for thread in NYC.

I'm at MAC Britomart for the MAC AIDS Trust cheque presentation to Positive Women, with Kiekie and Tatum of @maccosmetics

At MAC Britomart for the MAC AIDS Trust cheque presentation to Positive Women, with Kiekie and Tatum of @maccosmetics.

Filthy Rich tonight at Mantells on the Water

At the TV2 launch party of new television drama, ‘Filthy Rich’ tonight at Mantells on the Water.

Phantom of the Opera

Phantom of the Opera opening night red carpet at Auckland’s Civic Theatre.

WorldNZ-4147

WORLD on the catwalk at Britomart Fashion Session 2016. Photos by Annupam.

Megan Robinson
31 December 2016

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek Film review food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ ON MY DESK organic photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift Wellington winter womenswear