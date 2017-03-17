Top 3 Fashion Mistakes You Need To Stop Making Now

Yes, we all love to stay in style, but a number of times we all end up making fashion faux pas – and when I say that, I don’t mean not keeping up with the changing trends.

I simply mean finding the wrong sized dress or spending more on a dress than intended, as well as stuffing our wardrobes with unnecessary purchases from time to time.

So if you’re facing these wardrobe dilemmas, it’s high time you solve them, with some budget-friendly tips that will help you get the most out of your clothes as well as help you make wise shopping decisions.

Desperate shopping

You are invited to a big event! It’s a friend’s wedding, or you have a birthday party coming your way. So instead of shopping when you have enough time, you end up making a number of excuses for not doing it.

And then at the last moment, you rush to the store to buy the first piece that crosses your path. Now you have a dress that is very pricey and perhaps not even really your taste, and it’s likely to stay in your wardrobe for the rest of the year.

Solution – Utilize the time you have got, as soon as you receive the invitation. Go through your wardrobe and see whether you have any dress which you could wear already. Now see whether you can complete the look by adding accessories that are rented or borrowed.

In case you have nothing right for the occasion, then you can perhaps rent, or buy, a new dress for yourself. You can easily rent a dress from online sites at reasonable prices. Rent or borrow the dress a few days before the event so that you have enough time to try it and be sure.

If you are planning to buy a dress, you have a number of options. If you are planning to buy online, simply visit VoucherShops to find better money saving deals. Shopping in advance will help you take the time to choose and find the right fitting dress.

Sales crazy

Do you shop just because the items are cheap? Do you forget about your budget the first shop? Let me tell you that there is NO JOY in shopping for items that are ill-fitting or are unsuitable – you will simply never wear it.

Solution – Sales are one of the top reasons that make people shop for items that they actually don’t need. It simply attracts people to come and click on the ‘buy’ button. If you do feel the same then it is time you think before you hit the button. Just ask yourself a few questions – Do you need it in the first place? Is the item worth buying?

Keep in mind to only buy the items you really need. Don’t be pushy about the sales. A number of branded items are available on great discounts at fashion store like New Look. So be sure where and on what you spend money.

Neglecting footwear

When we have more than a few pair of footwear we fail to take care of them. This results in a number of maintenance processes and repairs. Sometimes the life of the shoe ends too.

Solution – Spray a stain repellent on the shoes before you wear them for the first time. You should also clean your shoes every week. You can use a bristled brush for suede, and a soft cloth to clean the leather ones. Moreover, don’t forget to get a layer of rubber sole for your shoes so as to protect its original sole. This will easily make your shoes last long.

Always buy the right pieces which can mix and match with other elements in your wardrobe. This will encourage you to wear them again and again and even make you feel confident and attractive every time.

17th March 2017

Disclosure: This is a collaborative post and the author’s views here do not necessarily reflect those of the blog owner. Threadnz.com occasionally receives monetary compensation or other types of remuneration for mentioning and/or linking to any products and services from this blog.