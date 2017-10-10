Top Fall/Winter Fashion Accessories for 2017

With the Fall shows happening at the top fashion weeks internationally, there’s no better time to take a look at the AW18 new season accessories. No matter where you live, the time for cinnamon lattes, bobble hats and coats will be here before you know it.

You’ve already recovered your chunky knit collection from your wardrobe, pulled on your winter boots and covered up a bad hair day with your trusty winter hat, but something’s missing.

Here are this season’s must-have accessories that will complete your autumn/winter look.

Photo credit Tom Ford on Harper’s Bazaar

Scarves

When it comes to scarves, “the bigger, the better” applies this year. As well as keeping our necks warm on cold mornings, scarves are also an essential part of any winter outfit. This season, the array of fashionable scarves is practically limitless – from floral patterns to slogans, checks, stripes, shawls and ponchos. Make sure to find your ideal scarf today.

Photo credit Ralph Lauren on Harper’s Bazaar

Bags

Everyone knows a woman’s handbag is her best friend, and luckily this year, autumn bags are cuter than ever. Vogue recently shortlisted some of this season’s best designer bags, and they are exceptional. If you’re looking for high-street buys, there are plenty to choose from, including satchels, backpacks and shoulder bags. Surprisingly, smaller bags have come back into fashion this season – just in time for those Christmas parties. Fabrics such as fluffy and velvet for small, cute backpacks are also very in style this winter.

Jewelry

Nothing says autumn style like a statement necklace over a chunky knit jumper. This season, it’s all about stunning silver accessories. As we know, silver is the most versatile metal of all, as it goes with almost anything. You can get the look with these elegant roman glass jewelry pieces. To make an extra bold statement, try layering necklaces over dresses and jumpers, and don’t forget those oversized rings.

Photo credit Marc Jacobs on Harper’s Bazaar

Socks

Socks aren’t usually considered a fashion accessory, but during the colder months, a comfortable pair is essential – particularly now that Birkenstocks and socks are on-trend! Opt for over-the-knee patterned socks for extra warmth.

Sock-boots are another recent addition to the fashion world, combing both comfort and style just in time for boot season. If this latest celebrity-endorsed trend hasn’t convinced you, rest assured the thigh-high flat boot is still a favorite.

Photo credit Marc Jacobs on Harper’s Bazaar

Hats

This year, beanie-hats are back, but not as you know them. The comfy woolly pullover has undergone a glamorous makeover this season, hence why Stella McCartney, Alexander Wang and Donna Karan all featured them in their fall collections. Bejeweled beanies are particularly on-trend, as are the fedoras and trilbys of previous years. French Connection has some beautiful hats this year that are well worth a look.

Photo credit COACH on Harper’s Bazaar

Gloves

According to the fashion bible that is Vogue, long gloves are back in this season. Think, velvet opera gloves and ladylike leather. Wrist-length gloves are still fashionable, but we are seeing a decline of the mitten trend this year.

Photo credit ALTUZARRA on Harper’s Bazaar

Now you know the most-talked-about styles of the season, you can complete your autumn/winter look with these stunning accessories. So wrap and warm and stay stylish.

