Top Tips for Picking the Right Pair of Workout Shoes
Choosing the right pair of shoes to wear for working out isn’t just important for looking good, it’s also essential for your health and comfort. With so many different options available to choose from, it can be difficult to know exactly which pair of athletic shoes are the right ones for you – but choose the wrong ones, and you could end up spending more time laying down trying to recover from shin splints, or nursing aching heels and ankles rather than enjoying physical activity.
Whilst you’ll be able to gain valuable advice about choosing the right pair from the staff at your local specialty store, it’s a good idea to get ahead with some basic knowledge about your feet and their specific needs, especially if you’re planning to buy online. Here are some top tips to consider before splashing out on athletic footwear.
Tip #1. Don’t Rely on One Pair:
If you take part in a lot of different types of physical activity, then one of the biggest mistakes that you can make is forcing one pair of gym shoes to multitask. For example, if you run, walk, and lift weights, it’s a good idea to have different pairs of shoes that are suitable for the various activities that you’ll be carrying out. Bear in mind that whilst walking shoes are stiffer, running shoes tend to be more flexible, and include extra cushioning, to handle the extra impact. If you’re lifting weights in the gym, then you’ll need to get a sturdy pair of trainers or sneakers that will support your feet and ankles whilst you lift. It’s always better to invest in multiple pairs that are suitable for each activity – your feet will thank you!
Tip #2. Get to Know Your Feet:
Feet might all look pretty similar to one another, but the truth is that no two people are going to have exactly the same feet. Because of this, it’s a good idea to get to know your own unique feet, their shape, size, and specific requirements for comfort and safety. One of the main things to do before picking out athletic footwear is determine the unique shape of your foot. You can do this by simply looking at a favourite pair of shoes, and seeing where they are showing the most signs of wear. If your shoes show the most wear on the inside edge, then this means that you have low arches or flat feet, and your feet tend to roll inwards, which is known as over-pronation. For this, you are best selecting a shoe with maximum support and motion-control features. On the other hand, wear on the outside edge can mean the opposite; you have high arches and your feet under-pronate, or roll outwards. A cushioned shoe with a soft midsole is the best option here.
Tip #3. Time Your Shopping Right:
Before buying the perfect pair of athletic shoes, it’s important to try them on and walk around in them for a while so that you’re sure they’re just right for you. However, did you know that the time of day that you try your shoes on could make all the difference to how well they serve you in the future? Since your feet tend to swell over the course of the day, shopping for shoes at the end of the day, or trying your online footwear delivery on in the evening, can make it easier to find the perfect fit. Bear in mind that feet also swell during physical activity such as running and walking, so it’s important to find a pair of shoes that fit you well when your feet are at their largest. It’s also worth bearing in mind that athletic shoes should feel comfortable straight away; there should be no need to worry about breaking them in.
Tip #4. Use This Rule of Thumb:
Finding a pair of athletic shoes that fit perfectly can be tricky, but this rule of thumb is designed to make it easier for you. Ideally, you should look for a pair of shoes that leave around one thumb’s width of space between your big toe and the front end of the shoe. At the back, opt for a pair of shoes with a relatively tight fit around the heel – it should fit snugly in the shoe and not slide up when you walk. When the shoe is on, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons say a good fit is when you can freely wiggle each toe.
Did these tips help? Let us know in the comments.
8th September 2017
Disclosure: This is a collaborative post and the author’s views here do not necessarily reflect those of the blog owner. Threadnz.com occasionally receives monetary compensation or other types of remuneration for mentioning and/or linking to any products and services from this blog.
