Trelise Cooper Theatre of Fashion SS18

Trelise Cooper once again brought the “show” in “fashion show” with her glamorous and theatrical ‘Theatre of Fashion’ SS18 event that ended with rose petals cascading from the ceiling onto the catwalk. The Spring Summer 2018 collection showed at Q Theatre on Upper Queen Street on Monday 19th June 2017 to a full house of media, bloggers, VIP guests and clients and celebrities in the front row.

The show comprised not one but four collections, making it a comprehensive show with a huge number of models; all expertly coiffed by Bettjemans salon lead by Sacha, with beautiful makeup by Key Artist Lochie Stonehouse and MAC Cosmetics.

The four collections on the runway were

COOP – her youthful line with a fun and carefree vibe

COOPER – a more casual line, with fun pieces and easy to wear looks

TRELISE COOPER SPRING/SUMMER – the classic line with rich, decorative fabrics and evening wear.

TRELISE COOPER RESORT – perfect for vacationing on tropical islands or going for drinks and imagining yourself on holiday.

The stand-out set piece of any Trelise show, is the staging, and this year did not disappoint, with a live-size bridge created by Three Sixty Design turning the Q theatre stage into a European city that looked straight out of Romeo and Juliet, festooned with fresh blooms arranged by Tomuri & Co florists. The catwalk itself was blue water bringing a resort holiday feel to the runway. I just needed a pina colada in my hand instead of a mobile phone.

The bridge was cleverly used to full effect with models entering over it, down the back, and onto the catwalk under it. Some of them were so tall in platform shoes and summer hats they had to duck their heads.

See all our photos here from the gorgeous show, with photography by Annupam

Megan Robinson

19th June 2017

Photos for Threadnz all by Annupam www.annupam.com