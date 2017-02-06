Trendwatch: Rich jewel tones with jewellery by Miglio

I’m loving: Rich jewel tones with jewellery by Miglio. The designer jewellery brand is handcrafted by artisans in South Africa from responsibly sourced materials, and is now available in New Zealand at selected jewellers and from Miglio.com. Here in New Zealand, you can view the NZ Miglio website here.

Pictured above: Deep hues of red and purple complement the colours of summer dahlia and hydrangea. Jewellery by Miglio with this Swarovski crystal silver ring, and recycled brass, crystal and silver necklace. Lipstick in Galaxy by World Organic Co, and nail polish by Essie.

Swarvoski crystal and burnished silver ring.

Top lipstick by Karen Murrell, centre by World Organics, bottom by Clinique.

Pretty pelagonium blossoms suit this delicate pink Swarvoski crystal necklace with silver leaves.

Megan Robinson

Items gifted for review.

6th February 2017