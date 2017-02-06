Fashion, Trendwatch

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • Trendwatch: Rich jewel tones with jewellery by Miglio

Trendwatch: Rich jewel tones with jewellery by Miglio February 6, 2017Fashion, TrendwatchOff

I’m loving: Rich jewel tones with jewellery by Miglio. The designer jewellery brand is handcrafted by artisans in South Africa from responsibly sourced materials, and is now available in New Zealand at selected jewellers and from Miglio.com. Here in New Zealand, you can view the NZ Miglio website here.

Pictured above: Deep hues of red and purple complement the colours of summer dahlia and hydrangea. Jewellery by Miglio with this Swarovski crystal silver ring, and recycled brass, crystal and silver necklace. Lipstick in Galaxy by World Organic Co, and nail polish by Essie.

jewellery by Miglio

Swarvoski crystal and burnished silver ring.

jewellery by Miglio

Top lipstick by Karen Murrell, centre by World Organics, bottom by Clinique.

jewellery by Miglio

Pretty pelagonium blossoms suit this delicate pink Swarvoski crystal necklace with silver leaves.

Megan Robinson
Items gifted for review.
6th February 2017

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek Film review food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ ON MY DESK organic photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift Wellington winter womenswear