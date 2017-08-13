Fashion, NZ Fashion Week

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • We chat with models at NZ Fashion Week Model Casting

We chat with models at NZ Fashion Week Model Casting August 13, 2017Fashion, NZ Fashion WeekOff

Annupam Photography chatted with models about their favourite designers and what they’re looking forward to most at NZ Fashion Week, at the Model Casting for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017. Model Agencies at the casting, where designers selected models for their NZFW shows, included  N Models, Clyne, Vanity Walk Models, Bintang Models, New Face Models, 62 Models, Kirsty Bunny, The Others, Icarus Models, RPD Models, Unique, Red 11 and Silver Fox.

Bree-N-Models-Annupam
Bree (N Model Management)

Favourite Designer: Harman Grubisa
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Catching up with all the models and hopefully being super busy.
Instagramwww.instagram.com/breehutchieson/

Cedric-N-Model-Annupam
Cedric (N Model Management)
Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Excited to get back in fashion week and catch up with model friends.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/cedricpasco/

Dominique-NModels-Annupam
Dominique (N Model Management)
Favourite Designer: Huffer
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: It’s my first time; looking forward meeting all the models and seeing what it’s all about.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/dominique_denalle_/

Zoe-NModels-Annupam
Zoe (N Model Management)
Favourite Designer: Penny Sage
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: It’s my first time and I’m excited to meet all the new people.

Jamie-Clyne-Annupam
Jamie S (Clyne)
Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: All the food backstage.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jamiestanton__/

Korban-Clyne-Annupam
Korban (Clyne)
Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Meeting new people and being part of the vibe.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/korban_brooks/

Alice-Bintang-Annupam
Alice (Bintang)
Favourite Designer: Zambesi
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Excited to meet the models.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/alice_zichen_zhou/

Linda- Bintang-Annupam
Linda (Bintang)
Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Meeting new people and walking for designers.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/lindamarik_/

Emily-Vanity-Walk-Annupam
Emily (Vanity Walk)
Favourite Designer: The NZ Weddings Show, Flo and Frankie.
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Looking forward to the adrenaline, buzz, and all the creative aspects coming out.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/emtrem22/

Georgia-Vanity-walk-Annupam
Georgia (Vanity Walk)
Favourite Designer: Graduate collection
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The adrenaline of walking the runway in the amazing clothes.
Instagramwww.instagram.com/georgia_james2000/

Luke-Vanity-Walk-Annupam
Luke (Vanity Walk)
Favourite Designer: Huffer
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: First time at fashion week and looking forward to the experience.
Instagramwww.instagram.com/maxiimus.mcmxciv/

Amo-Kbm-Annupam
Amo (Kbm)
Favourite Designer: Graduate collection, especially Yoshino.
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Looking forward to experiencing it for the first time.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/amochase/

Lewis-kbm-Annupam
Lewis (kbm)
Favourite Designer: Yoshino graduate collection
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: First year and excited to experience it.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/lewisconroy/

Ella-kbm-Annupam
Ella (kbm)
 Favourite Designer: Graduate collection
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: All the different visions of the designers coming together, and the graduate designers.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ellacoco_/

Bernie-unique-models-Annupam
Bernie (Unique)
Favourite Designer: Zambesi
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Being around the energy backstage and adrenaline.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bernadetteanker/

Tristan-unique-models-Annupam
Tristan (Unique)
Favourite Designer: Federation
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: First time; looking to the excitement backstage and leading up to fashion week.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/allisontristan/

Ruby-unique-models-Annupam
Ruby (Unique)
Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Seeing all the people, and the vibes backstage.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ruby_pedersen/

Charlie-Factor1-models-Annupam
Charlie (Factor 1 Models- Australia)

Favourite Designer: French 83
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The whole vibe at fashion week.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/charles__anthony/

Connor-Factor1-models-Annupam
Connor (The Others)
Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Looking forward to the parties.
Instagramwww.instagram.com/crimespeaks/

October-the-others-Annupam
October (The Others)
 Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Looking forward to the excitement backstage and the parties.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/octob_r/

21. Shannon (rpd)-2
Shannon (RPD)
Favourite Designer: Hailwood
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Meeting new people and the excitement backstage.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/shaannoncook/

22. William (rpd)

William (RPD)
Favourite Designer: Huffer
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The experience is surreal.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/willgoodtheboss/

23. Sophie (red 11)-1
Sophie (Red 11)
Favourite Designer: Kathryn Wilson
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The excitement of the week and the energy of it all.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/sophie_nathan/

24. Heidi- Red 11- 1
Heidi (Red 11)
Favourite Designer: Zambesi
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: First time looking forward to experiencing it first hand.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/heidi.wats0n/

25. Ander-Red11-1

Ander (Red 11)
Favourite Designer: French 83
What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The whole energy and the pace of it all.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ander.cstlltrt/

Thank you 

A big thank you to all the models for taking part in this post, and we wish them all the best for fashion week 2017.

Follow us to keep up with fashion news

You can follow us Thread on Instagram at www.instagram.com/threadnz/ and Twitter at www.twitter.com/threadnz for updates throughout fashion week.

Photography and interviews by Annupam.com and you can follow him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/annupam/
12th August 201

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 2017 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ ON MY DESK photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift travel Wellington winter womenswear