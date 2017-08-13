We chat with models at NZ Fashion Week Model Casting

Annupam Photography chatted with models about their favourite designers and what they’re looking forward to most at NZ Fashion Week, at the Model Casting for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017. Model Agencies at the casting, where designers selected models for their NZFW shows, included N Models, Clyne, Vanity Walk Models, Bintang Models, New Face Models, 62 Models, Kirsty Bunny, The Others, Icarus Models, RPD Models, Unique, Red 11 and Silver Fox.



Bree (N Model Management)

Favourite Designer: Harman Grubisa

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Catching up with all the models and hopefully being super busy.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/breehutchieson/



Cedric (N Model Management)

Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Excited to get back in fashion week and catch up with model friends.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cedricpasco/



Dominique (N Model Management)

Favourite Designer: Huffer

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: It’s my first time; looking forward meeting all the models and seeing what it’s all about.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dominique_denalle_/



Zoe (N Model Management)

Favourite Designer: Penny Sage

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: It’s my first time and I’m excited to meet all the new people.



Jamie S (Clyne)

Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: All the food backstage.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jamiestanton__/



Korban (Clyne)

Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Meeting new people and being part of the vibe.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/korban_brooks/



Alice (Bintang)

Favourite Designer: Zambesi

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Excited to meet the models.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/alice_zichen_zhou/



Linda (Bintang)

Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Meeting new people and walking for designers.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lindamarik_/



Emily (Vanity Walk)

Favourite Designer: The NZ Weddings Show, Flo and Frankie.

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Looking forward to the adrenaline, buzz, and all the creative aspects coming out.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/emtrem22/



Georgia (Vanity Walk)

Favourite Designer: Graduate collection

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The adrenaline of walking the runway in the amazing clothes.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/georgia_james2000/



Luke (Vanity Walk)

Favourite Designer: Huffer

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: First time at fashion week and looking forward to the experience.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/maxiimus.mcmxciv/



Amo (Kbm)

Favourite Designer: Graduate collection, especially Yoshino.

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Looking forward to experiencing it for the first time.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/amochase/



Lewis (kbm)

Favourite Designer: Yoshino graduate collection

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: First year and excited to experience it.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lewisconroy/



Ella (kbm)

Favourite Designer: Graduate collection

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: All the different visions of the designers coming together, and the graduate designers.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ellacoco_/



Bernie (Unique)

Favourite Designer: Zambesi

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Being around the energy backstage and adrenaline.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bernadetteanker/



Tristan (Unique)

Favourite Designer: Federation

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: First time; looking to the excitement backstage and leading up to fashion week.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/allisontristan/



Ruby (Unique)

Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Seeing all the people, and the vibes backstage.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ruby_pedersen/



Charlie (Factor 1 Models- Australia)

Favourite Designer: French 83

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The whole vibe at fashion week.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/charles__anthony/



Connor (The Others)

Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Looking forward to the parties.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/crimespeaks/



October (The Others)

Favourite Designer: Stolen Girlfriends Club

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Looking forward to the excitement backstage and the parties.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/octob_r/



Shannon (RPD)

Favourite Designer: Hailwood

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: Meeting new people and the excitement backstage.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/shaannoncook/

William (RPD)

Favourite Designer: Huffer

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The experience is surreal.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/willgoodtheboss/



Sophie (Red 11)

Favourite Designer: Kathryn Wilson

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The excitement of the week and the energy of it all.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sophie_nathan/



Heidi (Red 11)

Favourite Designer: Zambesi

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: First time looking forward to experiencing it first hand.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/heidi.wats0n/

Ander (Red 11)

Favourite Designer: French 83

What are you looking forward to most at fashion week: The whole energy and the pace of it all.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ander.cstlltrt/

Thank you

A big thank you to all the models for taking part in this post, and we wish them all the best for fashion week 2017.

