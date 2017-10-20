GIVEAWAY: Win Taste of Auckland 2017 opening night tickets!

Taste of Auckland 2017 is next month and we’re really excited as it has the biggest line-up of leading chefs and personalities ever taking part this year.

Thanks to Taste, we have a double pass for you and a guest to the festival for Thursday 16 Nov opening night (5.30 – 10pm). MasterChef Australia judge George Calombaris will be out and about, along with VIPs etc, and it’s a great night to try all the restaurant dishes before the Friday + Saturday crowds. Tickets are $17 to $26 for an adult to get in, and then you buy crowns to purchase your meals with.

It is located again at Western Springs, next to MOTAT, at 731 Great North Road, Western Springs Auckland.

Taste of Auckland in partnership with Electrolux operates like a restaurant with a lunch and dinner service. A Taste session lasts for 4-5 hours (session dependent) to give you time to enjoy your pick of restaurant dishes, browse the artisan stalls, do some shopping, enjoy some of the many exciting features and meet some of the fabulous personalities involved. Tickets are sold for each session and are only valid for the time and date indicated on the ticket.

Taste of Auckland is an all-weather event with 5,000 square meters of marquee with covered walkways and enough ground cover should it be needed. Suitable festival footwear is recommended.

Thursday 16 Nov 5.30pm – 10pm

Friday 17 Nov 12pm – 4pm and then 5.30pm – 10pm

Saturday 18 Nov 12pm – 4pm and then 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Sunday 19 Nov 12pm – 5pm

For more info see tasteofauckland.co.nz

