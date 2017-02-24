WIN 4 tickets to MOTAT’s Prohibition Party!

Thanks to MOTAT, we have a fun give away for 4 tickets so a group of friends could come along to their Prohibition Party! The winner will be issued comp tickets through Eventbrite and receive their tickets by email.

Saturday, 4 March

PROHIBITION PARTY

MOTAT: 805 Great North Road, Western Springs, Auckland

Times: 7pm – 11pm

Relive all the glamour of the roaring 20s and the bygone prohibition era with an Adults only night at MOTAT. Don your dancing shoes and swing to the Gypsy Jazz band Club Manouche, or enjoy your favourite tipple at the Absinthe Bar. Practise your poker face at Green Mill style poker rooms or head on to the lawns to participate in vintage games.

Ladies, dress in your most shimmering outfit and get touch-ups to your hair and make-up at The Powder Room. Plus, fashion jewellery and design workshops by the Auckland Art Deco Society will ensure you are dressed to impress for all vintage occasions. The Model A Ford Club will be displaying their impressive vehicles and there will be Jazz bands, Burlesque performances, Gin cocktail making workshops and so much more. Please note that this event is R18 and that there will be no door sales.

Tickets can be purchased through the MOTAT website: Adults $20, Concessions $15 plus booking fee. Watch their Prohibition Party cool promo video here

