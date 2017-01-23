Giveaways, Win

To help you with your back to school uniforms, thanks to Postie+ we have a $50 Postie+ voucher to give away. 

Aside from feeling slightly relieved about not having to entertain the kids all day once school goes back (we don’t blame them!), parents might also be worrying about the huge cost burden that comes with kitting the kids out in a new school uniform.

They are certainly not alone. In fact, 88% of Kiwi parents experience financial strain associated with school uniforms at this time of year.

Iconic Kiwi retailer has just revealed this shocking stat as part of a consumer research piece, along with other interesting finds including the average cost of a child’s school uniform being $265, but parents aren’t happy spending over $131. That’s at least $134 Kiwi parents could have in your back pocket.

23rd January 2017

