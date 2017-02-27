Giveaways, Win

WIN Bobux Kids+ Shoes! We have a $100 voucher to use online within New Zealand at Bobux.co.nz for Kids+ range, contest closes 11th March 2017. Enter below. There is another giveaway on my Threadnz Instagram too. Feel free to enter on both.
To celebrate the fact that much-loved New Zealand children’s shoe brand Bobux now goes up to a size 33 (approx 8 year olds), we have a pair of Bobux to give away!

The Bobux KID+ range is for kids taking the next step in their development.

Whether they are running or jumping, climbing or chasing, kids need shoes that allow them to push the boundaries and get active – all while supporting their natural foot development.

Enter KID+, the new Bobux range of sneakers, sandals and more for kids up to 8 years old.

At Bobux we believe in taking a youthful approach to everything we do. From our constant thirst for knowledge to our somewhat naïve belief that we will design the best kids shoes in the world, we thrive in a world without boundaries. Much like the children that wear our shoes, we embrace creativity in all its forms.

To see the range, visit www.bobux.co.nz/kids

