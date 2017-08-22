Designer Sally Mountfort debuts MOUNTFORT label

Designer Sally Mountfort debuted her eponymous clothing label, MOUNTFORT, with an intimate runway show in COLLEEN on Auckland’s Karangahape Road.

The label launches with Spring/Summer 2017–2018 collection, Eyes of the Skin.

Designer Sally Mountfort describes her label as “considered, feminine, clean and at times boyish and nonchalant.”

A strong sensibility to form, movement, and fabric creates the basis for Mountfort

designs. Mountfort focuses on thoughtful design and locally-made garments, saying “I’ve set out to create a clothing label for thoughtful, confident women who want beautiful clothes they can wear everyday and love, not just ‘fashion’. It is also a label for people who care about local industry and economy.”

“There will only be two collections per year because that’s sustainable for me as a designer and I think we need to be putting a lot more consideration into how we are consuming fashion.”

Eyes of the Skin borrows its title from a text on architectural theory – the inspiration

for the collection being emotive and phenomenological connections to architecture

and the idea that clothes, like architecture, are spaces we occupy.

Sally Mountfort says her collection draws on nostalgic connections to clothing, referencing ballet skirts, netball bibs, ‘stubbies’ shorts – the towel you wrapped around you as you walked

back from the beach. Soft tones are off set with peppermint, navy and a touch of

bright blue.

The genesis of Mountfort is partly due to ongoing interest from friends and colleagues in the clothes Sally was making for herself and a need to be more creative, to be challenged, and to learn new things. Her background is in Fine Arts although her love of clothes has led her to design and draft all the patterns herself.

Mountfort will be sold online at mountfortdesign.com from 22 August and you can find her on Instagram.com/mountfortdesign and contact her at sally@mountfortdesign.com

Photos by Jess Molina

21st August 2017